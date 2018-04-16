Cadiz Accident Results In No Serious Injuries

By JD LONG

CADIZ – A two-vehicle accident on East Market Street in Cadiz resulted in no serious injuries but quite a shakeup for both drivers. At approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday, the driver of a silver Ford Focus slammed into a black Chevy Malibu while both were traveling east.

The female driver of the Chevy did not see it coming but was quite shaken up with damage enough to the rear of her vehicle to prevent her from driving away.

The single passenger in the Ford said she wasn’t quite sure what happened but thought the vehicle in front of her seemed to slow down. Authorities said she suffered slight trauma as the result of her airbag deploying.

Units from Hopedale, Harrison Community Hospital EMS as well as Cadiz Police answered the call. One officer said citations were likely for the driver of the Ford.

This is the third serious accident in the past several days after two happened on Friday the 13th where a coal truck overturned near the entrance to Sally Buffalo Park. The other accident occurred when Eric Sanchez lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Hopedale home.

No serious injuries have been reported in any of the accidents. In fact, all drivers walked away from the mishaps. In Sanchez’s case, he literally walked away from the scene until authorities caught up with him. He is due in court this week to face charges.