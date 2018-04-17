Jan Kidder, 74, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Wednesday, April 11, at Kobacher House in Columbus. She was born May 4, 1943 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Samuel L. Bryan, Jr. and Lucille Carrothers Bryan.

Jan was a retired Nurse at The Carriage Inn in Cadiz and a Cadiz Football Mom. She was a graduate of Cadiz High School, where she played in the band. She was an avid supporter of the Robert Kidder Memorial Golf Outing, which was started by her late husband to raise money for scholarships at Harrison Central High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Kidder in 2010; a brother, Samuel E. Bryan and a sister, Pat Barnhart. Surviving are two sons, Charles and his wife, Lorrie Kidder and Bradley Kidder and his wife, Kristin Du, all of Dublin, Ohio; a daughter, Michelle Kidder Duncan of Heath, Ohio; grandchildren, Camryn Kidder, Cole Kidder, Justin Kidder, Sydney Forrester, Tayte Duncan and Reece Kidder; brothers, Ronald and his wife, Toots Bryan of Dresden, Ohio and Jack, and his wife, Karen Bryan of Cadiz, Ohio.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rev. Timothy Monteith will officiate. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com