Janet Marie Golsby, 69, of Cadiz, died Monday, April 16, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. She was born Nov. 11, 1948 in Cadiz, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elwood Freeman and the late Delphine Freeman.

Janet was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz, where she was active in the Women’s Auxiliary and Missionary Society. She was also active with the Cadiz Girl Scouts, and was a former cook at the Harrison County Senior Center, Jan’s Restaurant in Wintersville and the Home Restaurant in Cadiz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Vickie and Curtis Golsby; a granddaughter, Eboni McAfee; and two siblings, Clara Etta and Norris Freeman. Surviving are her husband, Edward Golsby; four children, Calvin Golsby of Columbus, Daniela Golsby of Cadiz, Joe Newett of Cadiz and Joshua Golsby of Scottown, Ohio; four grandchildren; nine siblings, James (Diana) Freeman of Evansville, IN, Ed Freeman of Battle Creek, MI, Everett Freeman of Sidney, Ohio, Danny Freeman of Cincinnati, Ohio, Phyllis Jackson of Sidney, Ohio, Ross Kevin Freeman of Cadiz, Samuel Wendell Freeman of Steubenville, Thomas (Kathy) Freeman of Sidney, Ohio and Kendra (Chuck)Murray of Uhrichsville, Ohio; an uncle David (Cora) Freeman of Columbus; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m. at St. James A.M.E. Church, 300 E. Market St. Cadiz, Ohio with Rev. William Lewis officiating.

