Deborah Sue Poland Mills, 61, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 17, at the Valley Hospice Care Center, North in Steubenville. She was born April 9, 1957 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas Marvin Poland, Sr. and the late Marilyn Sue Knight Alexander.

Debbie was a former employee of the Scio Pottery and Domino’s, a bus driver for the Harrison County MRDD, and a Nurses Aid at the Carriage Inn of Cadiz. She enjoyed cross stitch and puzzles and was active in the Rainbow Girls when she was young.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville G. Mills. Surviving are a brother, Thomas Poland (Betty Satterfield) and a sister, Anita Manbeck (Mike), all of Cadiz, several cousins, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Friends may call Sunday, 4-6 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. with Pastor John Kotsanos officiating.

Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943.

