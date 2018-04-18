Sunflower program to be held at Puskarich Library

CADIZ -A program on the different varieties of sunflowers, how to make them grow and to do a harvest will be held at 6 p.m. on May 7 at the Puskarich Public Library, 200 East Market Street.

Adele Mason, an Ohio State University Extension master gardener, will be presenting the program. This program is suitable for children and adults alike. She will be discussing making a sunflower house, growing sun flowers for pollinators, saving and storing seeds and the benefits of sunflower butters. It will conclude with a craft suitable for a Mother’s Day gift from a child.

Parents should attend with their child to assist with the project, it was noted. For more information, call (740) 942-2623.