High school charity set for May 11

CADIZ – A community service project is scheduled to be held at Harrison Central High School on May 11 on the front lawn of the school, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. All donations will need to be brought in to the office of the high school by May 8.

“I planned this community service project for my public speaking final, where we had to create an original idea or project. I did this project to help benefit our community and for the kids in my school,” thanks again, said Alex Barcroft, a student at Harrison Central.

The project is called the Husky Hand-Me-Downs! What’s to be collected: clothes and shoes for this project, and to hand them out for free to people in our community who are in need.