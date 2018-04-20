Helen Ann Purtiman of St. Clairsville Ohio passed away April 17, at Wheeling Hospital. Helen, born Sept. 30, 1937, was the daughter of the late Anna (Swaton) and Andy Bouska of Freeport, Ohio.

Helen was a 1955 graduate of Freeport High School and retired from Sargus Juvenile Center. She was a member of Thoburn United Methodist Church in St. Clarisville. She loved to cook, read, complete puzzles, work outdoors with flowers and go shopping with her daughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Purtiman, son Jimmy, sisters Mary and Bessie Burger, and brothers Frank and Andy Bouska.

Surviving is her loving daughter, best friend and care giver Theresa, her loving grandson Bo Allen Pritts, sister, Mildred Castello of Uhrichsville, Ohio and a very loving niece Shirley Cunningham of Cadiz, Ohio and several other nieces and nephews. Helen also leaves behind her beloved companion pet Gemma.

According to her wishes her body will be donated to the Ohio State University Department of Anatomy. Support and prayers are requested for her family. Arrangements by the Beck-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory 204 W. Main St. St Clairsville, Ohio 43950. Share your thoughts and memories of Helen with the family at www.beckaltmeyer.com