John (Larry) Dickerson, 73, of Cadiz, died Thursday, April 19, at Valley Hospice Care Center, North in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born May 29, 1944 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of the late John (Jack) and Marjorie Irene Dunlap Dickerson.

Larry attended New Athens School. He was a member of the Cadiz Eagles, Aerie #2162 and Cadiz American Legion Post 34. He was a retired operator of the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Poppy”, and playing his guitar and singing country music of the greats: George Jones, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Bruce Springsteen, and Elvis just to name a few. He enjoyed camping at his favorite campground, Yokum’s Vacationland in Seneca Rocks, W.Va.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and Frank Dickerson and a sister.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Evans Dickerson; and his three daughters, Gina (David) Ferri of Cadiz, Teri (Kevin) Kuhn, Hopedale, and Tammy (Kevin) Best of Cadiz; eight grandchildren: Nikolas, Hannah and Mikenzi Edwards, Allison and Cassidy Kuhn, Kamree and Lauren Best and Angelina Ferri; two great granddaughters: Mila Lynn Edwards and Amelia Moore. A brother, Ronald (Barbara) Dickerson of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and two sisters-in-law, Celia Dickerson and Judy Dickerson Dursik, and many niece, nephews, cousins and many dear friends, including a special niece, Connie Dickerson Clark, and a speical cousin, Helen Kay Milliken and his best friends, Gordy Schrader of Cadiz and Bub Yokum of Seneca Rocks, W.Va.

Friends may call Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or Valley Hospice, 10686 State Route 150, Rayland, Ohio 43943.

