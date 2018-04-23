Irma Jean (Wells) Stewart, 89, of Marietta, died Saturday, March 17, at Brookdale Senior Living in Newark, Ohio. Irma was born Feb. 9,1929 in Cadiz, Ohio to Glenn and Beulah (Birney) Wells.

Irma graduated from Cadiz High School in 1947. She was married toRobert Stewart on June 19, 1949 and shortly thereafter moved to Marietta, Ohio. She was a member of the first Presbyterian Church of Marietta Ohio for over 60 years. Irma worked for the telephone company in Cadiz before marriage and in Marietta for the Marietta-Selby Hospital, Drug and Alcohol Recovery Services. She worked for EVE, the Women’s Shelter from which she retired at age 85.

Irma will be deeply missed by her daughter Patricia (Jim) Birney of Pataskala, Ohio; grandchildren Shannon Shelely and Sarah (Jameison) Ables; great grandchildren Cassandra Sheley, Joanne Sheley, and Cooper Ables. She is survived by brother Carl Wells of Grove City, Ohio, sisters Maxine (Jack) Smittle of Ada, Ohio and Rebecca (Frank) Martino of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Ruth Wells of Jewett, and Glenna Wells of Cadiz and many nieces and nephews.

Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stewart in 1993 and brothers Charles Wells and Ross Wells.

Burial was at East Lawn Memorial Park. Marietta, Ohio. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookdale Hospice. 450 Alkyre Run Drive Suite 250, Westerville, Ohio 43082.