C. Jean Rinkes, 87, of Harrisville, Ohio, passed Sunday April 22, at Park Health. She was born Sept. 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Ralph and Gertrude Goff Thoburn.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Chester Dean Rinkes Sr., sisters: Doris Frantz, Ethel Celestino, Benie Dunn, Nancy Crace, Betty Zamski; brothers: Jim, Harold and Robert Thoburn. Jean grew up on a farm in Harrisville, Ohio.

She lived her entire life in the home which she was born in up until the past year where she resided at Park Health Center and always referred to it as her home away from home. Her hands and feet went through more hay fields and was a hard-working woman, to say the least. She knew what life was about; no one left her house with an empty belly especially with her homemade bread, pepperoni rolls, noodles and black raspberry pie.

She touched the heart and soul of everyone that met her and welcomed everyone into her home. Jean is survived by her children: Gary (Denise) Rinkes, Chet (Chris) Rinkes, David (Terry) Rinkes, daughters Jeannie (Rande) Uscio, Barb (Bob) Blazeski, all of Harrisville, a brother Carl “Bud” Thoburn of Va., 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received Tuesday 2-8 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, OH. Visitation will continue on Wednesday April 25, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 278, Harrisville, Ohio 43974, from 10 until time of service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Barry Hall officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in Jean’s name. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com