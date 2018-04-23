Kenneth Robert Stalnaker, 69, of Flushing, Ohio, died Thursday, April 19, at Valley Hospice Liza’s Place Care Center in Wheeling, W.Va.

He was born Aug. 3, 1948 at East Ohio Regional Hospital, Martins Ferry, Ohio, son of the late Ray and Martha Elizabeth Stalnaker.

Kenneth retired from a career in the Coal and Steel Industries, including R & F Coal, Oxford Mining, and Wheeling Nisshin Steel.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Randall S. Litten.

Kenneth enjoyed all sports, being an avid golfer and lifelong athlete. In his younger years, he enjoyed scuba diving and aspired to be a professional baseball player, at one point trying out for several major league teams including The Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles.

Kenneth was dearly loved by family and friends and returned their love in full measure. He is survived by his wife, Karen Ann; sons, Kenneth Ryan (Amy) and Kurt Ray (Jennifer); sister, Martha Ray Litten; several nephews and nieces; as-well-as one special four-legged friend, Barkley.

Family and friends will be received at Patron Funeral Homes & Crematory Kelly Kemp Braido, 322 N. Main Street, Bethesda, Ohio on Monday, April 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. with the service on Tuesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. Kenneth requested interment to be private and at the convenience of his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Flushing United Methodist Church, PO Box 286, Flushing, Ohio 43977.

