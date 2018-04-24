Janetta Jon Wrikeman, age 52, formerly of Jewett, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends on Saturday April 21, after a long battle from breast cancer. Janetta received her nursing degree from Canton City Schools in 1992 and worked until the time her battle prevented her from continuing. She loved being a nurse and used humor and kindness for healing.

Janetta was the youngest beloved daughter of Janet I. Wrikeman “formerly Liggett and Burrier” of Tuscarawas, Ohio and Jon F. Wrikeman (deceased). Janetta is survived by her two older sisters, Bonnie K. “Burrier” Thomas of Jewett, Ohio and Ruth A. Burrier of New Philadelphia, Ohio.

She is also survived by two nieces and four nephews; Hope R. “Thomas” McAfee (Robert E. McAfee, Jr.); Misty K. Thomas-Trout; Smokey J. “Jimmy” Thomas (Astachea M. “Heinzman” Thomas); Ronald Wade Dyer (Christina Atkins); Lawrence M. Thomas; Curtis J. Dyer (Linda “Garabrandt” Dyer).

She was the beloved great aunt of seven nieces and nephews; Chance M. McAfee (Samantha Middaugh), Bralee M. Thomas, Kesey C.B. Trout, Austin C.M. Dyer, Trent M.W. Dyer, Strawzdon D.J. Thomas, Curtis J. Dyer, Jr. Lisa Miner, Janetta’s best friend, was dear to her heart and a constant source of support and inspiration.

Honoring Janetta’s wishes, we will be holding a celebration of her life at a later date. If you wish to remember or honor her through donation, please call Wendy Ledger with Wendy’s Walk/5K at (740) 946-2003.