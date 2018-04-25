Foster “Allen” Sickle, 66, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 24, at his home.

He was born Dec. 7, 1951 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Foster Thomas and Gladys Vivian Hieftje Sickle. Allen worked for Consol Energy, was the owner of Cadiz Salvage and the owner and operator of Al’s Trucking, Inc.

As well as being known for his genuine compassion for others and willingness to always help anyone in need, he had a passion for Stock Car, NASCAR Racing, Demolition Derby and truck and tractor pulls which led him to be one of the most sought-after announcers in our area. He announced at various county fairs and functions throughout the area. He could be found at Dino Piergallini and Sons Equipment, Eberhart’s Garage and Blackie’s Garage helping out.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christie Marie Sickle; Joe and Dorothy Kovacik; and a brother.

He is survived by nieces, Misty (Sam) Ferda of New Athens and Dawn Marie Schoeppner of Nc.; a nephew, James Joseph Moreland; and grand nieces and grand nephews, Nathan Ferda, Brian, Colan and Ty Schoeppner, and Alex and Lucas Moreland; and a brother and a sister.

Friends may call Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Christie Marie Sickle to University Hospital’s Babies and Children’s Hospital, 1100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44106.

