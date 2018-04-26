Kenneth Maynard Duval

Kenneth Maynard Duvall, age 83, of 72881 Freeport Road, Piedmont, passed away at Country View Assisted Living, Lore City, Ohio at 10:18 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23.

Born Aug. 5, 1934 in Wheeling, W.Va., he was a son of the late Lee Roy Duvall and Cecilia Mary Wilhelm Duvall.

Kenny attended Ohio County School in Wheeling, W.Va. He was a farmer and worked for fourteen years at Short Creek Mine, Valley Camp of Tridelphia, W.Va.

He was a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church.

Surviving are a son, Matthew Duvall of Piedmont, Ohio; five daughters: Joan Duvall of Tennessee, Julia Camarato of Springfield, Ohio, Susan Duvall-Brown of Idaho, Barbara Duvall of New York, and Jannice Shuter of Pennsylvania; three sisters: Dora McCardle of West Liberty, W.Va., Betty Baker of Clearview Heights, W.Va., and Carolyn Sampson of Alabama; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Kenny was preceded in death by two brothers: Mack Duvall and Lee Duvall.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in Oak Grove United Methodist Church, Hendrysburg-Freeport Road, State Route 800, Piedmont, Ohio 43983 with Pastor Robert Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 4 in Koch Funeral Home, 216 South High Street, Freeport, Ohio 43973.

