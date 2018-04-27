Lady Huskies Fall to John Glenn

By ED BANKS

NH Sports Writer

CADIZ – Following their 5-2 losses to Indian Creek, the now 6-9 Lady Huskies dropped a pair of contests to visiting John Glenn on Saturday during a double billing. Needless to say, the Huskies were just shy a little defense. “We hit well,” said head coach Darrin Young. “We just got to clean up our errors! If we would just apply ours skills while on defensive, we could play against anyone. Right now we got to try and get in what games the weather will allow us, and at the same time get ready for play-offs,” he added.

Shaniel Nameth worked the mat in the opener for the Huskies in a game that lightening happened twice for the visitors in both the third and fourth frames. John Glenn would get two run in each of the two inning to outlast the Huskies 8-5. Maddison Young got her second home run of the season to get things started for the Huskies. Young’s four-bagger produced an early gleam of hope for the home-standers, who held the lead through five innings by a score of 5-2. Kaylee Elliot had a good outing going 3-3, with a run scoring double, and two singles and scoring.

In the second, Boyer drew a walk, Pechek singled and Kobey Johnson hit a sacrifice fly to spring Boyer. Laken Ward legged-out a shallow hit to also score a run. In the fourth, both Young and Johnson singled, but were stranded. Elliott would single in the sixth and steal second, but ultimately would get caught trying to stretch to third.