School Board Approves Enterprise Zone Agreement

CADIZ – An emergency meeting conducted Monday evening just four days after their regular monthly meeting resulted in no action taken, the Harrison Hills Board of Education (HHBOE) voted to enter into the Enterprise Zone agreement that the village of Cadiz and the Harrison County Commissioners had already done.

This now paves the way for Harrison Power to move forward in bringing that plant to Industrial Park in the near future.

HHBOE Superintendent, Dana Snider confirmed the board’s approval and thanked all who helped in bringing this together. No other details were given but financial figures could be released in the next few weeks, according to various sources.

A full story will be published in our Saturday, May 5 print edition.