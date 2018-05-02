Keith A. Krewson, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 19.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 25, 1925, to Dr. Albert L. and Dorothy (Davis) Krewson, and raised in Cleveland and Freeport, Ohio. Keith had lived at the Overlook Community for the past 12 years with his beloved wife of 56 years, Peggy, who predeceased him in January of this year.

Keith was a Marine Corps Veteran of WWII who annually organized events on national days of recognition such as Veterans’ Day and Memorial Day to honor veterans and educate about the armed services. His WWII experiences have been catalogued by the Library of Congress.

He graduated cum laude from Case Western Reserve University with undergraduate and graduate degrees in Industrial Psychology. He spent his professional life as an Industrial Psychologist, Labor Mediator, and Hospital Administrator, while operating his own business in Corporate Communications and teaching at several colleges.

He was a licensed pilot and found great satisfaction in his later years flying 400 personal missions as a pilot for Angel Flight, a national collective of pilots who volunteer their time and airplanes to transport seriously ill patients and their family members to hospitals for treatments and procedures.

Keith was a Mason for 55 years and attained the position of Grand Master at both the Rose of Sharon and Charles River Lodges. He taught and participated in Lodge meetings and ceremonies until very recently.

Prior to moving to the Overlook, Keith and Peggy lived for many years on the island of Nantucket and were actively involved in the community. Keith served as President of the Saltmarsh Senior Center, and among other interests, was a tour bus driver introducing newcomers to the beauty and history of the island. In recognition of their contributions, in 2003 they were jointly named Senior Citizens of the Year by the Nantucket Council on Aging.

Keith is survived by his daughters, Leslie Guice and her husband Albert “Bud” and Lindsey Hughes and her husband Eldred; step-daughters Kathryn Olmsted and her husband John Leggett and Susan Olmsted and her husband Adin Gilman; daughter-in-law, Pamela Olmsted, widow of step-son Richard who predeceased her in 2011; grandchildren, Bradford Keith MacInnis, Heather Hughes Dibler and her husband Christopher and Jason Keith Hughes and his wife Kimberly; and several great grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews predominantly in Ohio.

He was predeceased by his son, Randall Keith Krewson in 1983, and by his sisters, Dorothy Bardall and Nancy Simpson.

The family wishes to thank the Overlook Visiting Nurse Association and Overlook Hospice & Palliative Services for the wonderful care they provided to Keith.

Keith’s ashes will be laid to rest with military honors in the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, on May 11 at 1:30 p.m. The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge is directing the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Health System, The Overlook, Attn: Fund Development, 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507, or the First Congregational Church in Nantucket, 62 Centre Street, Nantucket, MA 02554. www.morrillfuneralhome.com