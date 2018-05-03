Jean Viola (Nyland) Bracken, 84, of New Rumley passed away Wednesday, May 2, at Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton. A daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Cribbs) Nyland, she was born June 28, 1933 in Indiana County, Pa.

Jean was a resident of New Rumley for 30 years. She retired from Carriage Inn of Cadiz and after retiring she enjoyed cooking, cleaning, caring for her flowers but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Jean is survived by her five daughters, Rosalie (Joseph) Brown of Carrollton, Judy (John) Jones and Shelly (Robert) Mayle both of Malvern and twins Jeanna and Jodi Bracken of New Rumley; eleven grandchildren Michael, Chad and David Brown, Amy Bricker, John Jones, Christina Mayle, Taylor and Hayden Shaw and Drake, Dalton and Dillon Naylor; fourteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and two special nieces Patty George and Cindy Travers.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wilbur “Joe” Bracken, four brothers and one sister Charles, Robert, John, William and Betty Nyland.

Services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Roger Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home from 1-2 pm.

Flowers are welcome but those wanting to send memorial contributions may make them to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Green, Ohio 44685.