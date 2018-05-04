Willis Eugene “Gene” Copeland, of Scio, passed away Thursday, May 3, at the Harrison County Home, Cadiz just three days before his 92nd birthday.

Born May 6, 1926, in Scio he was a son of the late Jess and Lucy Wolfe Copeland. Gene honorably served in the US Army European Theater during WWII. After returning from the war he laid track for the Leesville Mine and then he worked for the Scio Pottery Co for 9 years. In 1954 he went to work at Y&O Coal in Cadiz and retired in 1981 after 27 years of service.

Gene was a 46-year member of the Scio American Legion Post #482 who loved to hunt and spend time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Maxine Wright Copeland on November 12, 1996; sons Jay and Tod Copeland; sisters Wanda Dull and Ruth Kenan and a stepbrother Leonard “Bud” Copeland.

Surviving are his granddaughters Jesse, Casey and Callie Copeland and a nephew Leonard “Lenny” Copeland of Scio.

Honoring Gene’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery, Scio following his cremation. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his services.