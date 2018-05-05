Thelma Irene Miller, 87, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Scio, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 2, at her home. She was born June 29, 1930 in Scio, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Verna Bell Huff Newell.

Mrs. Miller was a retired employee of the Scio Pottery Company. She enjoyed county fairs and going to the casinos. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Fred Allen Newell. Surviving is two daughters, Althea (Tom) Mills of Cadiz and Sheila Bellinger of Boca Raton; a granddaughter; two great-granddaughters; two great-great-granddaughters; and her special buddy, Big Bear.

Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Rev. Robert Hooker officiating. Burial will follow at Tunnel Hill Cemetery, Bowerston, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.