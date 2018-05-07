2018 Blues For A Cure Lineup Set

HARRISON COUNTY — MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. presents the Seventh Annual Sean Carney’s Blues For A Cure 2018. A Free Public Concert to be held Saturday, June 23, 2018, starting at 4:00 p.m. at Sally Buffalo Park, 100 College Way, Cadiz, Ohio. The proceeds benefit Harrison Community Hospital Foundation and the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders. Since inception, this annual charity concert event has raised over $160,000 for the local area. Blues For A Cure, has raised over $260,000 since Sean Carney started the fund in 2007.

Headlining this year’s event is JP Soars and The Red Hots from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, along with a very special appearance by Jimmy Thackery and The Drivers. This will be one of only a few dates Thackery will be doing in the states this year. Also appearing will be local guitar favorite Roger Hoard and Harrison Community Hospitals’ own Dan Jones in the Hoard and Jones Band.

Guitarist and vocalist JP Soars is not just any blues artist. A 2009 winner of the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, TN with his band the Red Hots (and the festival’s Albert King Award winner as best guitarist to boot), the Arkansas native has toured extensively through the United States, Canada, South America and Europe.

Bringing the Blues from nearby Pittsburgh is the 2017 Pittsburgh Music Awards: Best Blues Band & Best Album for “Lady Of The Blues”, Miss Freddye Stover with her Miss Freddye’s Blues Band. Miss Freddye has also been nominated for two, 2018 Blues Music Awards: Best Emerging Artist Album and the Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female).

The Sean Carney Band will again be featured, but this time with Sean’s special guest from Genoa, Italy, Dany Franchi, who will be featuring his new album “Problem Child”, produced by Anson Funderburgh and Don Ritter. Dany’s new album is scheduled for release on May 18 and features some of the best blues musicians in the business including the legendary Texas Horns, and Anson himself.

This year’s Blues For A Cure concert will serve as the CD Release of Blues Cures 10, the tenth CD in the series of Live Studio Jams with the artists who’ve been a part of our concerts in the past decade. Among the artists featured on this release are the Matt O’Ree Band, Sean Carney, Bart Walker, Jonn ‘Del Torro’ Richardson and Sadie Johnson, among others. The CDs will be available as a free gift for a minimum $10 donation.

This event is BYOB. Food will be catered by various vendors. Water, soda and sports drinks will be available for purchase. Please bring your lawn chairs, sun tents and blankets.

The lineup is as follows: Hoard and Jones (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.); Sean Carney Band with special guest Dany Franchi (5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.); Miss Freddye’s Blues Band (6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.); Announcements and Live Auction (7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.); Jimmy Thackery and The Drivers (8 p.m. to 9 p.m.); JP Soars and The Red Hots (9:15 p.m. to 11 p.m.).

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit our website at www.bluesforacure.org or contact Mark Puskarich at 614-620-6786 or mpuskarich@yahoo.com