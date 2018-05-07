East Market Street Parking Lot Project Closing In On Finish

The East Market Street parking lot project is coming close to the end. RK Landscape Designs and Construction, LLC is doing all the concrete work with some leveling out of the lot itself done. A new cement planter was poured on Monday along with the finishing of the sidewalk in the back of the lot. A stylish fence will be constructed back there and a finishing façade on the new planter is expected to be completed by next Monday at the latest. Paving of the lot is expected in the near future but no date has been set at this time.