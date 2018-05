Sign up dates for Harrison Central Youth Football are as follows:

Sunday, May 13, 5-7 p.m. at the Scio fire station

Sunday, May 20, 5-7 p.m. at the Cadiz fire station

Sunday, May 27, 5-7 p.m. at the Scio fire station

The sign ups are open to third and fourth graders, and fifth and sixth graders. Birth certificate is required and insurance card if available.