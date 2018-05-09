Dorothea M. Patterson passed away April 30, at the age of 86, born Nov. 6, 1931 in Pleasant City, Ohio. Daughter of the late John and Mildred Spurrier. She was a 1949 graduate of Pleasant City High School. Retired from Harts and as a church pre-school teacher. Member of Spring Road Church of Christ. She was very involved with her children as a Girl Scout leader and room mother.

Survived by her children, Sally (Patrick) Patton of Cadiz, Ohio, Cindy Taylor (fiance’, Randy Ott) of Delaware and Jim (Laurie) Patterson of Westerville; grandchildren, Cory Patton (Erika Williams), Erica (Travis) Case, Trisha Patton, triplets, Markus, Megan and Matthew Patterson; great-grandsons, Drake Case, William “Liam” and George Oliver Patton; brother, Reuben C. Spurrier of Easton, PA; sister-in-law, Freida Patterson of Fresno, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, James D., infant son, Joseph Howard, sisters, Martha L. Thompson and Joan Richards. Friends called at the Moreland Funeral Home,55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service was held at Spring Road Church of Christ, 74 S. Spring Road, Westerville, Friday, May 4 at 11 a.m. with visiting 1 hour before the service, Ministers Clay Brown and Todd Truax, officiated. Burial Blendon Central Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Brook Christian Home, 55 Lazelle Road, Columbus, OH 43235.