DALLAS E. HAINES (1929-2018)

Dallas E. Haines, 88, died on May 7, at his home in Bolivar. He was born Dec. 10, 1929 in Scio. Preceding him in death were his parents, John Delmar and Nellie M. (Thompson) Haines; and his brother, Delmar D. Haines. He was a graduate of Scio High School, served in the U.S. Army in Germany, and was an active volunteer in the Scio American Legion Post 482 for many years. Dallas was a member of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and worked as a water well driller for 46 years.

He is survived by his beloved, Rita; his two sisters, Lois Lechner of Illinois, and Gala (Hilton) Muntz of Michigan. He will be lovingly remembered by Rita Otte’s sisters, Jean Boller and Barbara Leyda; numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

Funeral arrangements will be through the Cremation Society of Ohio. A private celebration of his life will be held by his family. Memorials may be made to: Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663