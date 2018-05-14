William Robert “Bill” Ross 1934-2018

William Robert “Bill” Ross, age 84, of Jewett passed away Saturday, May 12, in Gables Care Center, Hopedale surrounded by his loving family.

A lifelong resident of Harrison County, Bill was born Feb. 17, 1934 to the late James Raymond Ross and Mary Vanness Ross. A Korean War veteran, Bill proudly and honorably served in the US Army. He worked for Northern and Southern Railroad for 32 years as an equipment maintainer. After retiring he and his wife Dolores began Ross’s Lawn Care and Landscaping and they worked side by side until 2015. They received a Beautification Award from the Village of Jewett for landscaping on their property.

Bill was a member of the George A. Custer VFW Post 3072 in Jewett and Scio American Legion Post #482. He enjoyed painting and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife of 65 years Dolores Ann Bolitho Ross, they married on July 19, 1952; three daughters Darlene (John) Best of Jewett, Denise ( Bill) Bonnell of Scio and Angie Ross Bowery (Jeff Nichols) of Carrollton ; eleven grandchildren Troy, Amanda, Nathan, Jamie, Tessa, Ronnie, Shay, Skyler, Brock, Brodie and Brayden and twenty-one great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by three sons Bill, Dave and Ron, three brothers Jim, Richard and Johnny and a sister Catherine.

Services will be held Wednesday at 12 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

