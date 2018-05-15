Jerry L. Ledger, 74, of Cadiz, died Monday, May 14, at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was born May 11, 1944 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a son of the late George and Emma Odorizzi Ledger.

Jerry was a former coal miner and worked at the former Carson Company. He was raised Catholic but attended Bethel United Methodist Church, Jewett, Ohio.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; a great grandson, Levi Halter and his half siblings: George, Benny and Berdella.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Linda Mansfield Ledger; 3 sons: Jerome “Lee” (Wanda) Ledger of Tuscarawas, John “Jay” Ledger of Cadiz and Robert (Wendy) Ledger of Jewett; a daughter, Lisa (Robbie) Zaugg of Tippecanoe; grandchildren: Jordan and Aaron Ledger of Tuscarawas, Amber (Bryan Halter) Cline of Cadiz and Emma Cline of Dover, Megan (Brian Coe) Ledger of Bethesda and Robbie and Kayln Ledger of Jewett; step-grandchildren: Timberly and Andy Yant of Gnadenhutten and Jayson and Brandi Roth of Lancaster great grandchildren: Jayden Bardall and Hunter Halter, Brantlee Coe of Bethesda and Jayxon Roth of Lancaster; siblings: Mike and Cheryl Ledger of Wintersville and Kathy and Jim Freiling of Mingo Junction, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Rodney Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

Memorial contributions to the Truman House, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Drive SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663-9367.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com

http://www.clark-kirkland.com