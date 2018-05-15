Geoffrey B. Mosser, Esq., 71, of Cadiz, died Sunday, May 13, at his home. He was born July 23, 1946 in Alliance, Ohio, a son of Margaret Bird Mosser of Cadiz and the late Judge Edward D. Mosser.

Mr. Mosser was an attorney-at-law in Cadiz. He was a former member of the Board of Directors of Harrison Community Hospital and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Janice Campbell Mosser; a daughter, Shawn (James) Henry of Canton; a son, Gregory (Heather) Mosser of Akron; two grandchildren, Sarah Henry of Massillon and Brian Henry of Hartford City, Indiana; and a cousin, Thomas McEldowney of Columbus.

A memorial visitiation will be held on Saturday, May 19 from 2-4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Eastern Ohio Area Chapter, 1815 W. Market St., Suite 301, Akron, OH 44313.