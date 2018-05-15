Lorene Stidd, 91, of Hopedale, formerly of Tiltonsville and Adena, died Monday, May 14, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale. She was born Oct. 8, 1926 in Lubbock, Texas.

Lorene was a bartender, having worked at Prime Times, Pine Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Ofty’s, the Dillonvale Fireman’s Club and the Dillonvale Eagles. She was baptized at the First Church of Christ in Cadiz, and was a Life Member of the Pine Valley Sportmen’s Club.

She was preceded by her husband, Robert Stidd, Sr.; a daughter, Barbara Joyce Fry, and her husband, Edward “Jack” Fry, Sr.; a son, William O’Hara; and eight siblings.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Beverly O’Hara (Gary Eberhart) of Cadiz; grandchildren, Edward Fry (Laura) of Hopedale, Lorie Ann Fry (John Dorsch) of New Athens, Teresa Ann Slaga (Mike) of Harrisville, Terra Anne Woodburn (Jeff) of Cadiz, Holly and Richard Holderman, both of Yorkville; great grandchildren, Josh, Mikey, Jacob, Corey, Britany, and Shelby; great great grandchildren, Kyra, Lucas, Vanessa, Bentlee, and Clayton; a brother; and several step-children and their families.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

