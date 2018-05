A Memorial Day Service is scheduled at West Elementary School in Adena at 1 p.m. The guest speaker will be Mr. Fred Abdalla, Jefferson County Sheriff and Vietnam Veteran. Sponsored by the American Legion, Post 525 and the Auxiliary Unit 525.

A Memorial Day Program begins at 9 a.m. with a Community Ecumenical Memorial Service held at St. Casimir Church in Adena. Our fallen soldiers will be remembered with a “Roll Call of those Killed in Action” and “Poppy Presentation.