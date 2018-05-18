New School Drive Around Scheduled For Saturday

CADIZ – Saturday May 19, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Harrison Hills School District is hosting a Community Drive Around for students, parents and anyone interested from the area to see the progress on the new school.

Also, there will be the opportunity to speak with officials and have questions answered by the architects and engineers on the project, as well as school administrators.

Residents are asked to stay in the vehicles involving the drive around but they can pull into the parking lot if they wish to exit their vehicle to take photographs.

Flyers will be handed out to anyone interested.