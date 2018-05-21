Ronald Keith Henderson, 77, of Cadiz, Ohio, formerly of Eagan, Minnesota, died Friday, May 18, at his home. He was born March 13, 1941 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Dr. George Edgar and Sarah McCollum Henderson.

Mr. Henderson was a retired airline pilot for Northwest Airlines. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a 40 year member of the Cadiz American Legion. He was an alumnus of The Ohio State University and was a member of the Cadiz Country Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Mayo.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn “Carol” Zumberge Henderson; a son, Matt (Denise) Henderson of Henderson, Nevada; a grandson, Andrew Henderson; and a sister, Barbara Matthews of Norfolk, Virginia.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.