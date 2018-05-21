Ronald Keith Henderson, 77, of Cadiz, Ohio, formerly of Eagan, Minnesota, died Friday, May 18, at his home. He was born March 13, 1941 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Dr. George Edgar and Sarah McCollum Henderson.
Mr. Henderson was a retired airline pilot for Northwest Airlines. He was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, and a 40 year member of the Cadiz American Legion. He was an alumnus of The Ohio State University and was a member of the Cadiz Country Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Mayo.
Surviving are his wife Carolyn “Carol” Zumberge Henderson; a son, Matt (Denise) Henderson of Henderson, Nevada; a grandson, Andrew Henderson; and a sister, Barbara Matthews of Norfolk, Virginia.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.
Keith Henderson, my classmate of the CHS class of 1959. A really popular and handsome guy and friend to all. Funny thing happened concerning Keith and I out in Los Angeles in mid ’85. I had not seen him since our graduation day (except once, getting haircuts at Brooks Bothers in ’64, in Cadiz). I had become the Owner’s Rep for the largest airport hotel in the world, the Los Angeles Airport Hilton & Towers, to open for the L. A. Olympics. One afternoon I was walking through our hotel lobby when I spied someone from the back for about ten seconds as he entered one of the elevators. I thought, ‘that was Keith Henderson!’. I didn’t see his face but I knew it was him, so I went to our Registration Manager and asked if we had Keith Henderson in one of our airline crew reserved rooms. She said ‘No not Keith but we have a CAPTAIN Henderson’, Northwest Airlines.” ‘That’s him!’ I yelled and I subsequently got him on the phone! Then Keith, my wife Joline (Torok) (CHS ’64), whom he recognized immediately as the kid sister of our fellow CHS classmate, Bruce Torok, had a wonderful meal together there in our Alexander’s Restaurant. He mentioned about planning on taking his 18 year old son fishing up in Idaho when he got back from Tokyo. As we departed he said that he was heading for San Francisco to crew a 747 to Japan. That is a lovely memory for us regarding Keith Henderson. We wish peaceful blessings on his family. God bless!