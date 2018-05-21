Margaret B. Mosser, 96, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Sunday, May 20, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale. She was born October 5, 1921 in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of the late Charles and Etta Bates Bird.

Mrs. Mosser was active in the community of Cadiz, where she was a member and volunteer for the Harrison Community Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Puskarich Public Library for over 50 years. She graduated from the University of Mt. Union in Alliance. She was a member of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Steubenville and the Women’s Club of Alliance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Edward D. Mosser in 2007; her son, Geoffrey B. Mosser on May 13, 2018; and by a sister. Surviving are a granddaughter, Shawn (Jim) Henry of Canton; a grandson, Gregory (Heather) Mosser of Akron; two grandchildren, Sarah Henry of Massillon and Brian Henry of Hartford City, Ind.; her daughter-in-law, Janice Campbell Mosser; and a nephew, Thomas McEldowney of Columbus.

A memorial visitation will be held on June 2, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.