Coal Industry Pushes Back Against Power Plant

CADIZ – The news last week that Harrison Hills Board of Education (HHBOE) was the last of the three entities, along with the Harrison County Commissioners and the Cadiz village council, to approve of an Enterprise Zone paving way for the potential of bringing in Harrison Power to the county, has kicked up some dust from those concerned about the local coal industry.

The approving of the zone and the concessions involved, which include a tax abatement for 15 years, has pricked the attention of not just some residents but also the coal industry, namely the Ohio Coal Association (OCA) and the Ohio Valley Jobs Alliance (OVJA), which has led the latter to submit Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests to all three county entities, which they confirmed.

