Refurbished Gun Range Takes On New Look

ARCHER TOWNSHIP – Numerous dignitaries and law enforcement personnel were on hand last Friday at the newly refurbished Harrison State Forest Shooting Range located in Archer Township several miles down Upper Clearfork Road.

A bathroom, new roof, more benches, new concrete and new berms put in have made the gun range look brand, spanking new begging for a re-dedication, which brought out the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director, Jim Zehringer, Senator, Frank Hoagland (R-District 30), Deputy Director of ODNR, Bob Boyles, Harrison County Commissioners, Mayor of Cadiz, Ken Zitko, Harrison County Prosecutor, Owen Beetham and Assistant Prosecutor, Jack Felgenhauer, probation department personnel, Judge Matthew Puskarish and son Lucas who spoke briefly on the benefits of the range and a host of sheriff’s deputies including Sheriff, Joe Myers, and many others.

To read the full article the current issue can be purchased HERE.