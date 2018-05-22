Local Authorities Demonstrate Mock Crash, Stress Caution

CADIZ – Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers stated that on Friday May 11, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Officer Tony Sedgmer did a program, partnering with the Harrison County Emergency Management Agency to conduct a Mock Accident for Harrison Hills students. The simulation was to show students the ramifications of distracted driving.

“I’m very happy with how the event turned out. It took a lot of coordination from many different organizations, but I think they all agree it was worth it. My job as the county D.A.R.E. officer is to teach and help prevent our students from making decisions that will endanger themselves or others. I hope this had as much impact on them as it did for me when I was in their seat,” said Deputy Sedgmer.

Sedgmer alluded to the Mock Accident that was last held in 2008. He hopes to offer the Mock Accident every three years going forward.

Harrison County EMA Director, Eric Wilson, set the stage for the accident. A car went left of center due to the driver texting and driving. The driver caused a head on collision leading to six people injured and in various conditions and one victim dead on arrival.

Students watched as first responders used the jaws of life to rescue their friends. Tears were shed as the Coroner reported one victim would not make it home. Once the crash scene was cleared, Judge Matt Puskarich and Prosecutor Owen Beetham shared the legalities of what would become of the driver. Sheriff Joe Myers, Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lieutenant Fetty, and D.A.R.E. Officer Deputy Tony Sedgmer spoke with students about how seconds of not paying attention can drastically change lives.

Coordination between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program, Harrison County EMA, Harrison County Coroner’s Office, Cadiz, Hopedale, Tappan, Scio, and New Athens Volunteer Fire Departments, Cadiz Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Harrison Central Thespian Troop, Harrison County Fair Grounds, Blackie’s Garage, Judge Matt Puskarich, Prosecutor Owen Beetham, Harrison County Sheriff, would like to thank all the makeup artists for their time in helping with the event and many individual volunteers made the event possible.

The Harrison County D.A.R.E. program was reinstated in October 2017. The program is funded through the State of Ohio and is conducted in kindergarten – sixth grade classrooms. Outreach in the junior and senior high classes will be made annually. Deputy Sedgmer and Sheriff Myers noted program extracurriculars are not covered by the grant and donations are sincerely appreciated. For more information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-942-2197.