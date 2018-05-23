Driver killed in fatal crash in Harrison County

According to a press release sent out by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, on May 22, 8:35 p.m., Richard M Mansfield, age 37, of Freeport, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 800 in Harrison County near Freeport, operating a 2004 Ford Focus. The Ford Focus traveled off the west edge of the roadway striking a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harrison County Coroner’s office.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Freeport and Washington Township Fire Departments assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.