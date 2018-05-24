Crash On Ohio 9 Shuts Down Both Lanes

HARRISON COUNTY – A crash between a semi-trailer and a four-door dark-colored Mazda has shut down both lanes entirely approximately three miles south of the Sally Buffalo entrance.

The accident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday morning. ODOT released a statement asking motorists to seek an alternative route with no timeline as to when the road would open.

No injuries have been reported, though the female drive of the Mazda was transported to Harrison Community Hospital for evaluation.

New Athens, Cadiz, Hopedale and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene.

The full article will be published in Saturday’s (May 26) edition. A link for the digital copy will be provided Friday afternoon.