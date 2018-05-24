Mary E. Clark

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
157

Mary E. Clark, age 96 of 4835 Coopermill Road, Zanesville, formerly of Piedmont died at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, May 24, in Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio.

Born Oct. 18, 1921 in Bethesda, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lowell Enos Lucas and Hazel Lee Watson Lucas.

Mary was a 1939 graduate of Summerfield High School. While in high school she was a member of the choir and was involved in the plays.

In addition to being the wife of a farmer and a homemaker, Mary was a waitress at Longview Restaurant and Meadows Inn Restaurant at Piedmont.

She was affiliated with the Piedmont United Methodist Church, a member of the Harrison County Homemakers Club, the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and a three-year advisor for the Nottingham Cloverdale 4-H Club.

On December 24, 1939 during her noon break from waitressing, she married her husband, Ersel Ray “Speed” Clark. Ersel died March 26, 2009.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters: Daryl (Joyce) Clark of Zanesville, Marilyn Sue (Roger) Jozwiak of New Albany, Jean (Joe) Burger of Piedmont, and Jim Clark of Freeport; a daughter-in-law Lois Clark of Yuma, Arizona; eight grandchildren: Michael (Lisa) Clark, Deborah (Greg) Smith, Elizabeth (Greg) Speich, Nathan (Jessica) Clark, Ron Clark, Kerry Clark, Bethany Jozwiak-Butler, and Amy Burger; eleven great-grandchildren: Samuel Clark, Joshua Clark, Levi (fiancée Kendell) Smith, Jared (Jessica) Smith, Jordan (Liberty) Clark-Jasnoch, Victoria “Tori” Jasnoch, Corinne Clark, Eric Clark, Jackson Clark, Camdyn Clark, and Owen Clark; and five great-great grandchildren: Gabriel, Cameron, Samantha, Jase, and Lynlee.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard “Dick” Clark in March of 2009, and three sisters, Jessie Conard, Eva Jean Curtis, and Daisy Marie Lucas.

Visitation with a service following will be held in Koch Funeral Home, 216 South High Street, Freeport on Saturday, May 26. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. and the service will start at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Divincenzo officiating. Burial will follow in Moorefield Cemetery, Moorefield, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to The Salvation Army or the American Cancer Society.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here