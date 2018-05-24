Mary E. Clark, age 96 of 4835 Coopermill Road, Zanesville, formerly of Piedmont died at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, May 24, in Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio.

Born Oct. 18, 1921 in Bethesda, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Lowell Enos Lucas and Hazel Lee Watson Lucas.

Mary was a 1939 graduate of Summerfield High School. While in high school she was a member of the choir and was involved in the plays.

In addition to being the wife of a farmer and a homemaker, Mary was a waitress at Longview Restaurant and Meadows Inn Restaurant at Piedmont.

She was affiliated with the Piedmont United Methodist Church, a member of the Harrison County Homemakers Club, the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and a three-year advisor for the Nottingham Cloverdale 4-H Club.

On December 24, 1939 during her noon break from waitressing, she married her husband, Ersel Ray “Speed” Clark. Ersel died March 26, 2009.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters: Daryl (Joyce) Clark of Zanesville, Marilyn Sue (Roger) Jozwiak of New Albany, Jean (Joe) Burger of Piedmont, and Jim Clark of Freeport; a daughter-in-law Lois Clark of Yuma, Arizona; eight grandchildren: Michael (Lisa) Clark, Deborah (Greg) Smith, Elizabeth (Greg) Speich, Nathan (Jessica) Clark, Ron Clark, Kerry Clark, Bethany Jozwiak-Butler, and Amy Burger; eleven great-grandchildren: Samuel Clark, Joshua Clark, Levi (fiancée Kendell) Smith, Jared (Jessica) Smith, Jordan (Liberty) Clark-Jasnoch, Victoria “Tori” Jasnoch, Corinne Clark, Eric Clark, Jackson Clark, Camdyn Clark, and Owen Clark; and five great-great grandchildren: Gabriel, Cameron, Samantha, Jase, and Lynlee.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard “Dick” Clark in March of 2009, and three sisters, Jessie Conard, Eva Jean Curtis, and Daisy Marie Lucas.

Visitation with a service following will be held in Koch Funeral Home, 216 South High Street, Freeport on Saturday, May 26. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. and the service will start at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Divincenzo officiating. Burial will follow in Moorefield Cemetery, Moorefield, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to The Salvation Army or the American Cancer Society.