Ruth Ann Hugh Hilbert, age 90, passed away, Thursday, May 24, in Altercare Adena near Harrisville surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 26, 1928 in Bowerston she was a daughter of the late Marion D Hugh and Elizabeth Spillman Hugh. She graduated from Scio High School in 1945 and had worked for the Scio Pottery Co. and Grief Brothers, who made boxes for the pottery, for around 45 years.

Ruth was a longtime member of the Scio United Methodist Church and Hanover United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of the Scio Elevian Club. She was a hard worker who enjoyed word find puzzles, listening to her music and baking for her family. Ruth was kind hearted with a great sense of humor and always willing to help anyone in need. Surviving are her son Donald (Jeanette) Hilbert of Colerain; daughter Deb (Gary) Burke of Carrollton; grandchildren Kara (Chris) Calire of Scio and Adam (Ashley) Burke of Perrysville; a great granddaughter Everly Rose Burke; a brother Richard (Myrna) Hugh of New Philadelphia; a sister-in-law Betty Hugh of Scio and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her husband Earl “Peanut” Hilbert on May 7, 2012, they married April 21, 1950; brothers Robert and Jim Hugh; a sister Mary “Bease” Newell and great granddaughter Adley McKenna Burke.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Roger Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Memorial Gardens, Colerain. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.