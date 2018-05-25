Cadiz And Scio Under Boil Orders

HARRISON COUNTY – Scio’s boil order suffered a second water break on Brown Street, which has extended the boil order till at least Saturday.
A 48-hour boil order had been in place from Wednesday until today but a second break on Brown Street has extended the order until at least Saturday.
Village Administrator, Jason Tubaugh stated that if the lab results returned Saturday are good then the order could be lifted then.
Cadiz also suffered a water break at the corner of North Street and Main Street, and their boil order stretches from that corner to Kerr and Main Streets until Sunday.