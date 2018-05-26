Guy J. Staley, 88, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away at home on Saturday, May 26, surrounded by his loving family, following a brief but valiant battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 18, 1929, in Uhrichsville, Ohio, a son of the late Guy and Mildred Page Staley.

Raised in Uhrichsville, Ohio, Guy was a 1947 graduate of Uhrichsville High School. Guy went on to continue his education, graduating from the Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, Illinois. He began his career at the Bell Telephone Company in Steubenville, Ohio, where he attended the College of Steubenville. Later he moved to Cadiz and started his company, Staley Communication, Inc. in 1959. Under his leadership, Staley Communication expanded from his garage to seven locations in the tri-state area. His company employed many technicians, engineers, installers and office staff to provide wireless communication services.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Masonic Lodge, Cadiz Country Club, Ohio Valley Seniors Golf Association, honorary member and past president of Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department and former member of Belmont Hills Country Club. Guy was Methodist by faith and a member of Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz and attended the Wesley United Methodist Church in Marco Island, Fla.

Guy was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He was a remarkable man whose generosity touched all who knew him. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but golfing was his passion and past time, playing several times a week, often shooting “under his age” at his course in Cadiz and at his winter home on Marco Island, Fla.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Norma Jean (Bargar) Staley; his three children, Mark (Annette) Staley of Wheeling, Diana (Randy) Howell of Cadiz, and Paul (Rita) Staley of Cadiz; six grandchildren, Matthew Staley of Pittsburgh, Christopher Staley of Wheeling, Ty Howell of Dennison, Ian (Ashley) Howell of Cadiz, Guy Staley of Cadiz and Kiley Staley of Cadiz; a great granddaughter, Brooke Logan Howell of Cadiz; brother, Gary (Joanne) Staley of North Canton; brother-in-law, Richard (Janet) Bargar of Dennison; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 E. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio, where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. with Rev. Timothy Monteith officiating. Burial will follow at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scott United Methodist Church or the Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.