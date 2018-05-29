Hopedale readies for Community Days

HOPEDALE – June will be ushered in by a Hopedale Community Days event on June 1 and 2. Eric Wilson tells that the event will begin on June 1 with opening ceremonies at 4 p.m. at the Hopedale American Legion post home. Joe’s Famous Fish dinners will be available throughout the evening and a talent show will begin at 6 p.m. on the legion home stage, after 5 p.m. sign ups. Talent entries are needed from those who play an instrument, perform magic, sing or dance, according to Wilson. Be there at 5

p.m. for sign ups and then get ready to make known your talent. There will be prizes for ages 4-8 years-old categories; 9-13; 14-18; and 19 and up. From 4 to 9 p.m. and there will be crafts, food and vendors. Children can be entertained with

inflatables.

June 2 starts at 8 a.m. with a pancake and sausage breakfast held until 11 a.m. Crafts will be open along with food vendors starting at 8 a.m. and at 10 a.m., registration will be held for the car show that begins at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. The inflatables will be available starting at 5 p.m. and the Hopedale American Legion will have chicken wings for your eating pleasure from 3 p.m. on. A parade will line up at the fire house at 4 p.m. and travel to the post home starting at 5 p.m. Karaoke starts at 6 p.m. and continues to 10 p.m. It will close down at 10 a.m This will be the first time for such an endeavor, it was noted.