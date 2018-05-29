Constance Mattern North, 87, passed away at home on Friday, May 4, in Laurel, Maryland. Connie has been described by those that knew her as a regal woman who was born Dec. 8, 1930 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late John Elmo and Edith Freeburn Mattern.

She started her career as a court stenographer and later as an assistant to a local attorney. Throughout her life she lived in various places with her late husband, Peter. Connie was proud to be a long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Connie and Peter retired to Cadiz, Ohio, where they enjoyed golfing with friends and family at the Cadiz Country Club.

In 2014, Connie moved to Maryland to live with her late daughter Kim, where she lived until her death. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter, her two daughters, Kim Passmore and Christa Orlaska; and a brother-in-law, William Happel. She is survived by her two sisters, Nancy Happel and Marilyn (Dr. James) Mills; five step-children, Paul, Dan, Mike North, Jenni Davis and Pamela De Baere and twenty-one grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Connie will be laid to rest at Cadiz Union Cemetery on June 9 at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Robert Hooker will officiate.

