(Cathleen) Louise Wilson Myers, 93 from Jewett, Ohio passed away May 31, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale, Ohio. She was the daughter of Gerald A. and Ruth Carman Wilson.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Homer Dean Myers whom she married in 1944; a son Barry; two brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by two daughters: Cindy (Bill) Sutherland of Cadiz and Deana (Charlie) Kail of Carrollton; four grandsons: Jason Kail, Matthew Kibble, Jeremiah Kail and Adam Sutherland; one granddaughter, Amie Moore; nine grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters and special nieces and nephews from the Nebraska area.

Visitation will be Monday, June 4 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Henry Mooney officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio.

