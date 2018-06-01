Bluegrass In The Hills Again Features Top Acts

HOPEDALE – This year’s Bluegrass In The Hills, produced by Calvin Mickey’s, Mickey’s Mountain Productions features some high profile acts such as Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Larry Gillis and the David Adkins Band just to name a few, as well as other performers from the Grand Ole Opry.

This year, Mickey is putting on four days of fun and music, which begins on June 6th and runs through June 9th. Vincent is a Grammy award winner with seven overall nominations to her name and will be performing on Saturday along with Mike Mitchell beginning at 10 a.m. Others are David Parmley Cardinal Tradition, Little Roy & Lizzy Show, David Adkins Band, The Churchmen, The Bridge and Billy Droze round out the final day.

The show opens on Wednesday with Larry Gillis, Dale Pyatt, Mike Mitchell, Matt & DeAnna Efaw, Awesome Possum, Bluegrass 101, Bluegrass Martins and Calvin & Ruth’s Mickey’s Mountain Pickers. Thursday follows with Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show, Dry Branch Fire Squad, Kody Norris Show, Bluegrass Martins, Nothin Fancy, Larry Gillis and Moron Brothers. Mickey likes to tell people they’re not morons but they are very good.

Friday features David Davis & Warrior River Boys, the Gary Waldrep Band, Dry Branch Fire Squad, Deeper Shade of blue, Darrell Webb Band, Junior Sisk & RC and Remington Ryde.

Wednesday also features free bean soup and cornbread and peanuts on the side. Plenty of food will be available with homemade pies to enjoy.

A covered pavilion with terrace seating is available. A daily gate ticket price is $30 and the weekend price is set at $80. Camping is available from Sunday, June 3 to Sunday June 10. Reserved camping (with electric) is: $80 minimum for four days and $20 for each additional day (88101 Ford Road, Hopedale).

For questions call: 740-391-5631 Or email: calvinmickey47@gmail.com. More information is available at the official website: www.mickeysmtn.com.