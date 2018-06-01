Honoring Those Who Gave All

HARRISON COUNTY – Cadiz Boy Scout Troop #269 is celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. Dillon Drapp, Bryce Milliken and Wyatt Foreman raise the flag on Monday’s celebration of Memorial Day 2018 in Cadiz.

Ron Romshak of Post 34 of the Cadiz American Legion, laid the wreath and Harrison Hills’ students, Payton Taylor, Carley Rogers, Kyle Hyre and Todd Stringer repeated their MarkWest performances from last week of story, song and instrument.

Andy Atkins of Hopedale’s American Legion Post 682 salutes the flag that Veteran, Jay Beadling prepared for the crowd.