Jayson E. Porter, 44 of Kent, Ohio formally of Steubenville, Ohio died suddenly at home on May 29. He was born May 3, 1974 in Steubenville a son of David Porter of Hopedale and the late Linda Porter. He will be sadly missed by all, especially by his Dad.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.