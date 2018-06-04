Dorothy Joanne McMillen passed away peacefully on June 3, at the Schoenbrunn Healthcare Center, surrounded by her family. Joanne had fought a long, courageous battle with Parkinsons and Alzheimers and had been a resident at Schoenbrunn for 3 years, under hospice care.

Joanne was born on Christmas Day, 1932, the only child of H. Dean and Helen E. McCrea Coultrap. She was born in the Coultrap family home off SR 250, Cadiz, Ohio, and lived her life in Harrison County. She was a 1952 graduate of Freeport High School.

She was married to Harold R. McMillen on June 29, 1952 at the Deersville Methodist Parsonage, almost 66 years ago. Harold survives along with their four children: Shelley Devore, Sherry and Lenny Dean, Bob and Donna McMillen, Nancy and Dave Schoeppner.

The family includes Grandchildren Travis and Nikki Devore, Shannon and Don Malone, Kyle and Sarah Devore, Jason and Sarah Dean, Amy and Ben Bowers, Jamie, Rob and Randy McMillen, Jessy (Emilee Rodeffer) Bryan, Amanda (Will Corn) Schoeppner, Bryan and Jessica Schoeppner, and DJ Schoeppner.

Great Grandchildren are Nathan and Lysha Civiello, Natalie and Vinny Meyer, Dakoda Devore, Nicolas Malone, Olivia and Alec Dean, Madison and Emma Bowers, PJ Starkey, Alyssa and Alyvia Corn, Briella and Colson Schoeppner.

Great Great Grandchildren are Brody and Emma Civiello, Michael, Remington and Grayson Meyer. Also surviving are brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry and Lola McMillen and sister-in-law, Kay McMillen and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Joanne is preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Lawrence R. and Anna M. McMillen, brother-in-law, Carl McMillen, dear lifelong friends, Jean Taggart and Doris Brown and son-in-law Chuck Devore.

Joanne was an avid reader and instilled her love of reading into her children, loved walking until her health began to decline and enjoyed traveling. Joanne was a supporter and fan of the McMillen racing team, who gathered her children up and in later years her grandchildren and spent many summer weekends at the nearby racetracks, including Midvale Speedway.

Joanne’s greatest love was for her family. She was a devoted, giving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was not just a spectator to her children’s school, church, 4-H and sporting events, but she was an active participant in all that they did and she enjoyed every minute. She was proud of their accomplishments and supportive of them

in their defeats. When the grandchildren came of age, she was right there cheering them on also in their endeavors. Joanne was an active member of the Deersville United Methodist Church. She joined the church as a teenager and served in many capacities through the years: Sunday School Teacher, MYF and Bible School Leader, Administrative Board Member, Choir Member, and belonged to the various women’s groups, including the Deersville Red Hat Ladies. Joanne was a member of the Deersville Volunteer Fire Department and was an EMT for several years. She was a founding member and patron of the Deersville Community Players. She was and is and will continue to always be a blessing and a source of strength to her family.

Funeral services for Joanne will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at the Deersville United Methodist Church, with the Pastor Mike Cunningham officiating.

Burial will immediately follow at Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville.

Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, June 6, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. at Uhrichsville and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne’s memory may be made to the Deersville United Methodist Church or the Tuscarawas Community Hospice.