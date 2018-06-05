James Robert (Bob) Jack, 88, passed away peacefully on May 24. He was born June 7, 1929 to Ruth (Johnson) Jack and James Haig Jack and grew up in Harrison County, Ohio. Bob attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and The Ohio State University. He served 2 years as a Medical Field Service Officer in the Army during the Korean conflict before completing his Pharmacy degree at Ohio State. Bob owned and managed Medina Drug from 1965 to 1982 and continued to work as a hospital and retail pharmacist until retirement. He enjoyed meeting up with friends at Medina Rec Center for many years.



He will be missed by his wife of 63 years, Elmira (Dickerson) Jack of Medina, his daughter-in-law Diane Jack (Bruce-deceased) of Strasburg, IL, his daughter Carol (Randy) Duran of Baton Rouge, LA, granddaughters Megan (Jake) Ray, Elise Duran, Stephanie (Danny Baker) Jack, Sophie Duran, and great granddaughter, Delia Jack; brother Edgar Lee Jack and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 27, at 5 p.m. at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court St. Medina, where the family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery on Thursday, June 28 at 11 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to UCC Memorial Gift Fund, United Church of Christ, Congregational, 217 E. Liberty Street #B, Medina, Ohio 44256.

Online condolences may be left at waitefuneralhome.com